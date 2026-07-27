Maharashtra Gets ₹335 Crore Centre Grant For Agriculture; First State To Qualify For Second RKVY Instalment

Maharashtra has secured Rs 335 crore from the Centre under the RKVY after becoming the first state to qualify for the scheme's second instalment | X - @bharanemamaNCP

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to qualify for the second instalment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), with the Centre approving Rs 335 crore for the state, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Monday.

The approval was granted by Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an online review meeting attended by Bharne, the Union Agriculture Secretary, and senior officials from the Centre and the Maharashtra government.

राष्ट्रीय कृषी विकास योजना (PM-RKVY) अंतर्गत केंद्र शासनाकडून दुसरा हप्ता म्हणून ३३५ कोटींचा केंद्र सरकारचा हिस्सा महाराष्ट्राला प्राप्त झाला आहे. यात राज्य शासनाचा ४०% पूरक हिस्सा म्हणजे २२३ कोटी मिळून एकूण ५५८ कोटींचा निधी राज्यातील कृषी विकासासाठी उपलब्ध झाला आहे. pic.twitter.com/mAXVhJD6Xn — Dattatray Bharane (@bharanemamaNCP) July 27, 2026

State Performance Recognised

During the meeting, the implementation of various agricultural schemes in Maharashtra was reviewed. Chouhan praised the state for effectively utilising more than 75 per cent of the funds allocated under the RKVY.

He also noted that Maharashtra had utilised 81.73 per cent of the funds under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), placing it among the better-performing states in the country.

Bharne said the Centre's Rs 335 crore allocation, along with the state's 40 per cent matching contribution of Rs 223 crore, would make a total of Rs 558 crore available for agricultural development in Maharashtra.

The funds will be utilised for micro-irrigation, farm mechanisation, promotion of organic farming, soil health management and implementation of various projects under the RKVY.

"The Centre's recognition of Maharashtra's performance has resulted in the approval of Rs 335 crore. With the state's matching contribution, a total of Rs 558 crore will be available for agricultural development," Bharne said.

Focus On Farmer Welfare

The additional funding is expected to accelerate agricultural development, strengthen infrastructure and give a boost to various farmer welfare initiatives in the state.

The review meeting also focused on digital agriculture. Chouhan directed officials to speed up the utilisation of funds in the sector so that modern technology could reach farmers faster. He also instructed officials to ensure immediate utilisation of pending funds and effective implementation of various schemes.

Chouhan said the Centre's objective was not merely to distribute funds but to ensure that every rupee was effectively utilised for farmers' welfare and agricultural development. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring, timely implementation and outcome-oriented spending.

Bharne said the Maharashtra government was committed to modernising and strengthening the agriculture sector with the Centre's support and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reached farmers across the state.

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Additional Funds Sought For Nashik

Meanwhile, Bharne said the state government had requested the Centre to allocate Rs 377 crore over three years under the RKVY and the Integrated Development of Agriculture Mission to boost fruit and vegetable production in Nashik ahead of the Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held there in 2027.

The state has also sought an additional Rs 500 crore for agricultural mechanisation. Bharne said the proposed funding would provide a major boost to horticulture and modern farming in Maharashtra.

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