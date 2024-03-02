Viral VIDEO: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Young Man Using Police Lathi During Shiv Jayanti Procession In Buldhana |

Buldhana: Shiv Sena's Shinde group MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has once again come under severe criticism after a video went viral on social media showing him beating a young man with a police baton (lathi) during Shiv Jayanti procession on February 19. This incident has sparked intense outrage against the MLA's high-handedness.

Gaikwad has been embroiled in controversy in recent times. Recently, he was accused of encroaching on a woman's land. Another controversy was around the teeth of a tiger he wore in his neck and claimed to have hunted him decades ago. Now, another video of him assaulting a youth has surfaced, reigniting public anger against his authoritarian behaviour.

Assault Caught On Camera

The video in question is from the Shiv Jayanti procession in Buldahana, held on February 19th, where Gaikwad, allegedly ordered the police to beat a young man. As the police reportedly didn't harm the man, Gaikwad took the police baton in his own hand and launched an assault on the young man.

A video of Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad beating a young man with a stick during the Shiv Jayanti procession has gone viral on social media. The reason why the youth was beaten is still unclear.

#Maharashtra #Buldhana #viralvideo #SanjayGaikwad #fight #shivjayanti pic.twitter.com/YX9G7Vlppr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 2, 2024

No Official Complaint Registered

The police have not received any complaints so far. However, if complaints are lodged, a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate legal action will be taken, Sunil Kadasne, Police Superintendent of Buldhana reportedly said to local media.

Opposition Criticises Gaikwad's Violent Assault

But, is action likely to be taken based on the viral video? This is a question raised by the opposition. Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar posted the video on his social media and criticised Gaikwad for his alleged assault, asking how much longer will such incidents be tolerated, and how many more cases need to be shown daily?

He stated the person assaulting the youth is not just an ordinary goon but an MLA from the Chief Minister's party. "Until when will the politics of development of the MahaYuti Alliance, which began with firing bullets in air and is now turning into a fight between people, continue?" asked Wadettiwar.

On the other hand, Bharat Gogawale, Spokesperson, Shinde Group refrained from commenting on the viral video. "I haven't watched the video of the assault. After watching it, we'll decide what further action needs to be taken," said Gogawale while speaking to local media.