Viral Video of Shia Mourning Ritual at Mumbai Airport Triggers Online Debate

A video that surfaced on the internet on Wednesday has sparked widespread controversy on social media. The video purportedly shows members of the Shia community performing matam (a traditional mourning ritual) inside the premises of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The video, shared by mumbaiculture.in, shows a group of people gathered inside the airport performing the ritual. Following its circulation online, the footage triggered a heated debate over religious expression in public spaces and the enforcement of security protocols at high-security establishments such as airports.

Meanwhile, matam is a ritual act of mourning, primarily practised by Shia Muslims, to express grief and solidarity with Imam Husayn, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his companions who were martyred in the 7th-century Battle of Karbala.

Questions raised over security

Several social media users questioned how such a gathering was permitted within the airport premises and called for stricter security measures. Many argued that activities involving large groups should be closely monitored in sensitive locations such as airports.

At the same time, some netizens defended the gathering, stating that individuals have the right to express their religious beliefs peacefully. Others, however, questioned whether such practices should be allowed within a high-security transportation hub, particularly during peak travel hours.

Authorities yet to respond

As the video continued to gain traction online, it drew significant attention from commuters and social media users alike. The footage appears to show members of the Shia community dressed in black attire, reciting prayers and performing matam within the airport premises.

The video further shows several passersby stopping to watch and record the ritual, while a few commuters appeared inconvenienced by the crowd gathered at the location.

As of now, airport authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the incident, its timing, or whether permission had been granted for the gathering.