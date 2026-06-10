Mumbai Airport Viral Video: Man Confronts Staffer Pouring Water On Ledge To Allegedly Prevent People From Sitting; Here's What Happened Next |

Mumbai: A viral video from the arrivals area of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T2) triggered a debate on social media after a staff member was seen pouring water on a ledge, allegedly to discourage people from sitting there.

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The controversy took a new turn after another video surfaced showing a man confronting the staffer and questioning his actions. In the clip, the airport worker defended himself, claiming the measure was necessary because passengers and visitors frequently misused the area.

Staffer Reveals Why He Put Water On The Ledge

According to the staffer, people often sit on the ledge despite the availability of designated seating nearby. He alleged that many visitors spit into the adjacent artificial water body and leave behind bottles and other litter.

"There are many designated seats placed in the area, yet people sit here, spit here and litter the place," the staffer can be heard saying in the video. He also pointed towards a discarded bottle lying inside the artificial pond while explaining the reason behind his actions.

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The original video, shared on X by Zoru Bathena, showed the staff member filling a bottle with water collected from the nearby fountain area and pouring it along the ledge. The footage was reportedly shot during the daytime at the busy arrivals section, where people often wait for relatives and friends, particularly during flight delays.

While the first video drew criticism from some social media users who questioned the practice, the second clip prompted others to sympathise with the staffer's concerns about cleanliness and public behaviour.

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The videos have since gone viral, sparking discussions on civic sense, public infrastructure maintenance and the challenges faced by staff in keeping high-footfall public spaces clean. No official statement has been issued by the airport authorities regarding the incident so far.

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