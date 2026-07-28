Viral Video: Drivers Clash On Pune Highway Near Navale Bridge, Traffic Briefly Disrupted

A viral video circulating on the internet shows a heated brawl broke out between two vehicle drivers on a highway near the Navale Bridge area in Pune. The incident led to a tense situation on the stretch, briefly disrupting vehicular movement.

Highway altercation turns violent

The visuals shared online show the altercation, which eventually escalated into physical violence, taking place in the middle of the highway. Four individuals are seen fighting each other over a minor dispute in the middle of the highway.

Pune - A heated brawl broke out between two vehicle drivers near the Navle Bridge area in Pune, leading to a tense situation on the busy stretch. The altercation took place in the middle of the road and was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media. The fight,… pic.twitter.com/iCG47YR2KI — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 28, 2026

According to reports, the fight created a tense atmosphere in the vicinity. Police officials had to intervene to bring the situation under control and restore traffic, which was affected for a brief period.

However, the exact cause of the brawl is not yet known.

Similar incident in Hinjawadi

Meanwhile, in a similar case, a car collided with a motorcycle near Wipro Circle. Following the incident, the drivers of both vehicles entered into a heated altercation on Marunji Link Road in Hinjawadi.

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The report states that an argument reportedly broke out between a motorcyclist and the driver of a white Swift Dzire while they were travelling on the road. The argument gradually turned into a confrontation, which reportedly escalated into a chase that continued for several kilometres. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The videos circulating online show the biker pursuing the Madhya Pradesh-registered car and tapping on its window during the chase. However, as the car approached Wipro Circle, it allegedly struck the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control and crash into a parked vehicle.

Following the collision, the car driver immediately fled the spot. After the video went viral, an investigation into the matter was launched. Further details are awaited.