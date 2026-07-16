Youth Stabbed In Road Rage, Another Attacked By Friend Over Petty Dispute In Bhopal | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed after an altercation over a bike collision in the Aishbag area, while another was attacked and injured by his friend over a petty dispute in the TT Nagar area. Police have registered cases in both incidents and launched a search for the accused.

According to police, in the first incident, 18-year-old Arham Khan, a resident of Jahangirabad, was attacked by two unidentified youths after a minor collision between motorcycles on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Arham was travelling from the Subhash Nagar underbridge towards Prabhat Crossing when his motorcycle brushed against another bike coming from the opposite direction. The minor accident soon escalated into a road rage incident, with the two riders allegedly abusing and assaulting Arham. During the altercation, one of the attackers pulled out a knife and attempted to slit his throat.

Arham managed to block the attack with his hand, suffering severe injuries. The accused fled the spot after the assault. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the unidentified assailants.

In another incident in the TT Nagar area, a young man was stabbed by his friend following a minor dispute. Police said Chetan Kumar, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, was on his way somewhere with his friend Saeed when an argument broke out between them. During the quarrel, Saeed allegedly attacked Chetan with a knife, injuring his leg.