Vikhroli Police Register FIR Against Reliable Developers For Footpath Obstruction, Ignoring BMC Notice | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against Shakir Shaikh, proprietor of Reliable Developers, a construction site supervisor and others for allegedly obstructing public movement by dumping construction material on a road and failing to repair damaged storm water drainage (SWD) chambers despite repeated verbal instructions and a notice.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sushant Patil, 32, a road engineer with the BMC S ward office, said that redevelopment of building no 149 at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East, has been underway for more than a year under M/s Reliable Developers.

Patil alleged that construction material, including paving blocks, bricks, gravel and other debris, was routinely stored on the footpath and adjoining road in front of the project, causing obstruction to pedestrians. The FIR further said that Patil, along with a junior engineer, had repeatedly instructed the developer and site representatives orally not to store construction material on the footpath. However, the instructions were allegedly ignored.

Subsequently, the BMC issued a notice to M/s Reliable Developers after finding that the developer had damaged the footpath as well as the SWD chambers. The civic body directed the developer to immediately remove all construction materials from the footpath and repair the damaged footpath as well as the SWD chambers.

However, during a followup inspection, officials found that the developer had taken no corrective measures, the FIR added. A case has been booked for creating obstruction to public passage, ignoring lawful directions of a public authority and endangering public safety.