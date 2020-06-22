Vikhe Patil criticising Balasaheb Thorat out of 'desperation': Shiv Sena

It said Vikhe Patils criticism of Thorat stemmed from the fact that despite joining the BJP ahead of the last year's Assembly polls for power, he had to remain in the opposition, while the Congress leader is in the government.

"There should be a code of conduct in politics as to who should be called helpless in politics. One feels amused when leaders like Vikhe label Thorat as helpless, the Marathi publication said.

Accusing Vikhe Patil of not being loyal to any party he joined, it recalled that he had joined the Shiv Sena, but quit it after enjoying power, and joined the Congress later to be a minister. Vikhe Patil joined the BJP when he was still leader of the opposition. One has to work quite hard to inculcate such courage (not helplessness!). Thorat and others fell short of such an effort, the Sena said in sarcastic remarks.

It said the Congress did not suffer any loss after Vikhe Patil joined the BJP, but the saffron party also did not gain in any way. Vikhe Patil could have been the Congresss leader in the present state government had he not joined the BJP, but as luck would have it, that place went Thorats way, it said.

"The Thackeray government in Maharashtra is stable. The administration is being run respecting each other. Years ago, a (Marathi) film Thoratanchi Kamala (Thorats Kamala) was released. Now Vikhe-Patalanchi Kamala (Vikhe Patils Kamala) film has been released and has flopped, it said. The BJPs party symbol lotus is called kamal in Marathi.

We will see whether the Congresss bed squeaks (whether there are issues with Congress), but Vikhes tour and travel company has shut, yet he is grumbling. Desperation, what else! the Shiv Sena said. The Sena further said the opposition party (BJP) has marred its own image as turncoats have joined its ranks.

The earnestness of current Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, a bitter critic of the MVA government, can be understood once, it said, and tagged him as a genuine worker of the BJP-Sangh family.

A vaccine might be found for (to combat) coronavirus, but it is difficult to find one for the earnestness of the opponents. At least Fadnavis is a genuine worker of the BJP- Sangh family. But we are surprised over the criticism of Thackeray government by those who had switched loyalties (to the BJP), the Shiv Sena said.