Video: Woman Run Over By Truck Days After 2 Brothers Were Killed At Same Spot In Baramati |

Baramati: A woman sustained critical injuries after being run over by a container truck while attempting to cross the road at the notorious Ahilyabai Chowk intersection in Supe village of Baramati taluka on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Accident caught on CCTV

The CCTV footage shows the woman, carrying a bag, trying to cross the road when a container truck, while taking a turn, ran over her. The driver allegedly failed to notice the pedestrian as the vehicle turned at the junction.

A series of accidents at a notorious intersection in Supe village of Baramati taluka continues to raise safety concerns. Just three days ago, two brothers were killed in a fatal crash at the same spot. Before the community could recover from that tragedy, another serious accident… pic.twitter.com/0G7ULpjVRL — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 29, 2026

The visuals further show passers-by and motorists immediately rushing to her aid after witnessing the accident. Despite coming under the big truck, the woman fortunately survived; however, she suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the injured woman is a resident of Varvand in Daund taluka and is currently undergoing treatment.

Fatal crash days earlier

The latest incident comes just days after a fatal accident at the same spot. On Sunday, July 26, two brothers travelling on a motorcycle were killed after allegedly coming under a truck near the same spot.

The deceased were identified as Somnath Dattatraya Thombre and Shubham Dattatraya Thombre, residents of Shendgewada in Supe.

According to police, the brothers were returning home after attending school in Morgaon when the accident occurred. They reportedly lost control of their motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a turn near Ahilyabai Chowk, skidded and came under the truck, resulting in their deaths.

Residents demand action

The back-to-back accidents at the same intersection have raised serious concerns over road safety in the area. Following Tuesday's incident, local residents once again urged authorities to take immediate measures to improve road safety and infrastructure at the accident-prone junction to prevent further mishaps.

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