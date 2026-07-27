Horrific Accident Caught On Camera: 2 Brothers Die In Fatal Truck-Motorcycle Collision In Baramati; Probe Underway |

In a shocking incident, two brothers were hit by a truck in a tragic accident at Ahilyabai Chowk on the Supe-Chauphula Road in Baramati taluka on Sunday.

The CCTV footage shows the two brothers on a motorcycle colliding with a truck carrying goods. Upon witnessing the accident, nearby people rushed to the spot to assess the situation and help the brothers.

Baramati - Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Ahilyabai Chowk on the Supe-Chauphula Road in Baramati taluka on Sunday (July 26).The incident occurred when a motorcycle carrying the brothers collided with a goods truck. CCTV pic.twitter.com/N5ziLjYTFf — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 27, 2026

Brothers identified

The deceased have been identified as Somnath Dattatraya Thombre and Shubham Dattatraya Thombre, residents of Shendgewada in Supe, reported Pune Mirror.

According to police officials, the two brothers met with the accident while they were on their way home after attending school in Morgaon. It is believed that they came under the truck while allegedly attempting to take a turn near Ahilyabai Chowk, when they suddenly skidded and lost control of the motorcycle, eventually coming under the truck.

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One dies on the spot, another later succumbs

Following the accident, Somnath sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Shubham, who was critically injured, was rushed to Vishwaraj Hospital in Loni Kalbhor for emergency treatment.

However, reports further stated that despite being rushed to the hospital, Shubham later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation underway

Following the deaths of the brothers, a case has been registered. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including whether road conditions or vehicle speed contributed to the tragedy.

Moreover, the truck involved in the accident has been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited.

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