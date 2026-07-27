Veteran Sports Journalist Jaswinder Sidhu Dies In Tragic Road Accident

The Indian sports journalism community is mourning the sudden demise of veteran sports journalist Jaswinder Sidhu, who lost his life in a road accident late on Sunday night. Sidhu’s untimely passing has left colleagues, friends and media organisations deeply saddened. Details surrounding the accident are yet to be fully disclosed.

Known for his dedication and contribution to sports reporting, Sidhu was regarded as a respected figure among members of the media fraternity. His professionalism, insightful coverage and long-standing association with sports journalism earned him widespread admiration. His death has been described as a major loss for Indian journalism.

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The Press Club of India expressed grief over the passing of the veteran journalist and paid tribute to his remarkable career.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of veteran sports journalist Jaswinder Sidhu in a tragic road accident. A familiar and respected presence at the Press Club of India, his passing marks a profound loss toIndian journalism. His dedication to sports journalism, unwavering professionalism and insightful reporting earned him immense respect across the media fraternity. We extend our heartfelt condolencesto his family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the organisation said in a statement.