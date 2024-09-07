Video: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Blessings Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Aaditya & Rashmi Thackeray Join

Uddhav Thackeray and his family took blessings of Lalbaucha Raja on Saturday | IANS

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his family, son MLA Aaditya Thackeray and wife Rashmi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday by visiting legacy Ganpati Mandals in Mumbai. The Thackeray family visited Lalbaugcha Raja, Chichpoklicha Chintamani and Mumbaicha Raja Ganpati on Saturday and offered their prayers.

After taking blessing of Lalbaugcha Raja, the Shiv Sene UBT chief said, "I extend my wishes to everyone. I have prayed to Bappa that Maharashtra should not see any more crisis."

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at 'Lalbaugcha Raja' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/HjLmXDcE8K — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2024

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and their son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray arrive at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2024 pic.twitter.com/rQoqYZqlUU — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan

After the pran pratistha ceremony, the mandals have now opened for devotees to visit and take Bappa's blessings. For Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees can visit from early morning till late night during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here are the timings - Darshan: 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM, Morning Pooja: 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM, Afternoon Pooja: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Evening Pooja: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Morning Aarti: 7:00 AM – 7:15 AM, Afternoon Aarti: 1:00 PM – 1:15 PM, Evening Aarti: 7:00 PM – 7:15 PM.

Devotees can also also avail Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal offers live streaming of the darshan facility. The 24/7 live feed is available on their official social media handles and website lalbaugcharaja.com.

Politicians Welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh festival is celebrated across Maharashtra in full zest. As per tradition, Ganesh pran pratishtha is been done at Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill. CM Eknath Shinde also welcomed Ganpati at his personal residence in Thane.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: MNS President Raj Thackeray performs puja at his residence in on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/m8oqAiasZI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024

Apart from the CM, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also welcomed Lord Ganesh at his residence. Other leaders like BJP's Nitin Gadkari, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Congress' Sushilkumar Shinde and many other politicians too welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their homes.

Maharashtra's most-awaited 10-days long Ganpati festival began on Saturday. Devotees and mandals across the states celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in a traditional way across the state.