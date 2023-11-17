Video: Uddhav Thackeray Pays Respect To Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray At Mumbai's Shivaji Park |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the Shiv Tirtha at Dadar's Shivaji Park on Friday to pay his respects to his late father and Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary. Uddhav was accompanied by his wife, his son Aaditya and other party leaders.

In the video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on the official account of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Uddhav Thackeray and family can be seen entering the gates of Shivaji Park located in front of the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Memorial. Uddhav can be seen making his way greeting the Shiv Sainiks present at the Bal Thackeray Memorial.

He then paid floral tributes along with his wife to the late Shiv Sena founder. He was then followed by Aaditya and other party leaders who also paid their respects to their revered leader. The Thackerays then left from the memorial waving at the Shiv Sainiks present there for darshan

Clash Between Sena Factions A Day Ago

Uddhav Thackeray's visit comes a day after the high voltage drama witnessed at Shivaji Park after Maharashtra CM Shinde arrived there to pay his respects to the Sena Chief. CM Shinde's visit was marred by slogans raised by the Sena UBT workers against him. Shinde's visit to the memorial came a day before Thackeray's 11th death anniversary.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray at Bala Saheb's memorial at Shivaji Park ground today. pic.twitter.com/pO7zZp4u5Z — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

A scuffle broke out between supporters of Shiv Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. The supporters of both factions chanted slogans against each other. After the scuffle broke out, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

Heavy Police Deployment At Shivaji Park

In response to the recent clashes, tight police security has been deployed at Shivaji Park on Shiv Tirtha today. The Shivaji Park area has transformed into a camp, with a large number of police forces in place to ensure public safety. The Riot Control Squad is also stationed in Shivaji Park to prevent any potential conflicts between rival factions.

