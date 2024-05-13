VIDEO: Thane Railway Station Flooded With Commuters, Stampede Like Situation Angers Netizens

Stampede like situation at Thane railway station as trains got delayed due to untimely rains |

A video making rounds on social media platform X showed stampede like situation at Thane railway station. Though train services were delayed on the central railway line of locals which contributed to the commotion, the excessive crowd led to a worrying situation and only highlighted the crumbling infrastructure in Mumbai and its neighbouring city.

The station was flooded with commuters on a day that light showers and dust storm was reported in parts of Mumbai and Thane.

However, the video showing massive crowd at Thane railway station almost resulting in a stempede of women commuters led to angry netizens asking "who's responsible for this situation?"

A few posts on X took potshots at the famous "Mumbai spirit" and others wondered if it was only a sign of things to come ahead of the monsoon in Mumbai's and its neighbouring districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)