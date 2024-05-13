 VIDEO: Thane Railway Station Flooded With Commuters, Stampede Like Situation Angers Netizens
Though train services were delayed on the central railway line of locals which contributed to the commotion, the excessive crowd led to a worrying situation and only highlighted the crumbling infrastructure in Mumbai and its neighbouring city.

Updated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
Stampede like situation at Thane railway station as trains got delayed due to untimely rains

A video making rounds on social media platform X showed stampede like situation at Thane railway station. Though train services were delayed on the central railway line of locals which contributed to the commotion, the excessive crowd led to a worrying situation and only highlighted the crumbling infrastructure in Mumbai and its neighbouring city.

The station was flooded with commuters on a day that light showers and dust storm was reported in parts of Mumbai and Thane.

However, the video showing massive crowd at Thane railway station almost resulting in a stempede of women commuters led to angry netizens asking "who's responsible for this situation?"

A few posts on X took potshots at the famous "Mumbai spirit" and others wondered if it was only a sign of things to come ahead of the monsoon in Mumbai's and its neighbouring districts.

