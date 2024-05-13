Rains in Mumbai & Neighbouring Regions: Respite From Heat As Maximum City Witnesses Light Showers With Dust Storm; Check Visuals

Mumbai witnessed light rains and dust storm on May 13 | FPJ

The city of Mumbai and Mumbaikars experienced respite after days of heat and scorching temperature as dust storm and light showers greeted the city on Monday (May 13). Parts of Mumbai and Thane received light showers and South Mumbai as well as the suburban areas witnessed the dust storm.

The western suburbs of Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri area also experienced light showerd and dust storm.

"Rains during these thunderstorms can be highly localised. Some areas could get very heavy rains for 30-90 mins some could get light to moderate rains. Most likely Western & Northern suburbs about to get heavy rains," reported Mumbai Weather, an account on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Dust Storm was also accompanied by thunder and rain in the Mumbai's neighbouring areas of Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Kalyan.

The city was pleasantly surprised as light showers greeted the city and the dust storm along with black clouds hovered over Mumbai.

Ironically, people in various areas came out of their homes to witness the dust storm and people on the roads were seen running for cover after the light showers followed the dust storm.

Netizens took to social media platform X and shared videos of the dust storm and rains.

According to an IMD notification at 3pm on Monday, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar and Thane during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out."