Video: Strong Winds Blow Off Metal Sheets Of Under-Construction Building In Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli, Disrupt Traffic Movement Amid Intense Rain Spell

Due to heavy rainfall and strong winds caused metal sheets installed around an under-construction building in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli, blown off on Sunday |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds caused metal sheets installed around an under-construction building in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli, blown off on Sunday, raising safety concerns as the intense monsoon spell continues.

The visuals from the spot show the metal sheets being ripped off by strong winds before crashing onto a parked car. The fallen sheets also obstructed the road, forcing vehicles to navigate carefully through the affected stretch and causing temporary traffic disruption in the region.

The incident sparked concerns, amid a series of rain-related disruptions being reported across Mumbai and the other regions, where heavy rainfall has led to widespread waterlogging, flooding, and multiple tree-fall incidents.

In another incident, heavy rain triggered the collapse of a tree and a traffic signal pole near Cooperage Ground and Campion School in Colaba. Visuals from the area show a large uprooted tree lying beside the building, while the collapsed traffic signal pole posed a hazard to commuters and passers-by.

At least three tree-fall incidents were reported across Mumbai on Sunday morning, raising concerns over public safety. In Byculla West, a tree collapsed on B.J. Marg, damaging six to seven parked two-wheelers and temporarily disrupting traffic. Fire brigade personnel and police officials immediately reached the spot upon receiving the information about the incident and carried out clearance operations. However, due to the tree falling no injuries were reported.

Similar incidents were reported near the Swaminarayan Temple in Dadar East and in Mahim, where uprooted trees fell onto roads and parked vehicles, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.

With heavy rainfall continuing across Mumbai and neighbouring districts, authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, as strong winds, waterlogging, and tree falls continue to pose safety risks in several parts of the region.

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