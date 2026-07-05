Mumbai Monsoon Miseries: Multiple Tree Falls Reported Across City, Raising Safety Concerns Amid Heavy Rain

Multiple tree fallings have been reported in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to batter Mumbai on Sunday, triggering multiple tree-fall incidents across the city and raising concerns over public safety.

In Byculla West, a tree collapsed on B.J. Marg, damaging nearly six to seven two-wheelers and temporarily disrupting vehicular movement. Fire brigade personnel and police officials rushed to the spot and launched clearance operations to remove the fallen tree. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A similar incident was reported near the Swaminarayan Temple in Dadar East, where an uprooted tree fell onto the road, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing inconvenience to commuters. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated efforts to clear the obstruction. No injuries have been reported.

Another tree-fall incident occurred in Mahim, where a tree collapsed onto several parked two-wheelers. While no casualties were reported, the incident has heightened concerns over commuter safety amid the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

As heavy rainfall continues to lash the city, several incidents of tree falls, waterlogging, and flooding have been reported across Mumbai, disrupting normal life and affecting traffic movement in multiple areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a Red Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as the active monsoon spell persists. The weather department has also forecast gusty winds of 50–60 kmph at isolated places across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, a major road cave-in was reported on LBS Marg in Bhandup (West) amid the heavy rainfall. According to reports, nearly a 100 ft × 100 ft stretch of the road collapsed opposite the Asian Paints premises, where excavation work was underway. The incident occurred at around 1 pm.

Civic officials confirmed that no injuries were reported. However, a tempo parked at the site fell into the collapsed portion of the road.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution, as heavy rainfall and waterlogging continue to affect several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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