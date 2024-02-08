VIDEO: Speeding NMMT Bus Hits Several Vehicles At Khopta Koproli Road In Uran; One Dead, Another Injured

X

A 26-year-old man lost his life after a speeding NMMT (Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport) bus hit several vehicles on Khopta Koproli road in Uran on Thursday.

As per reports, the fatal accident took place around 10 am when the NMMT bus driver attempted to overtake but lost control of the vehicle and veered into the opposite direction of the road only to collide with other vehicles.

The purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the exact moment when the bus hit several parked vehicles, including a tempo parked near a shop.

Watch the video here:

NAVI MUMBAI | A tragic accident occurred on Khopta Koproli road in Uran on Thursday when an electric bus operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) lost control and hit six to seven vehicles. A video of Navi Mumbai Bus Accident has surfaced on social media. pic.twitter.com/wZkm0FrOs2 — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) February 8, 2024

The accident occurred near an electric hardware shop, where several vehicles were parked, resulting in the tragic loss of Nilesh Shashikant Mhatre's life and severe injuries to the other man. The other man sustained severe injuries to his head and leg and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, with his condition described as critical.

As per reports, the area sees heavy traffic due to the establishment of a CFS container yard in the eastern part of the JNPA port. Lack of parking facilities for heavy vehicles in the godown leads to these vehicles being parked on the road, resulting in traffic chaos.

Following the accident, locals blocked the road in protest. This led to a traffic jam lasting nearly four hours. Currently, police are investigating the matter.