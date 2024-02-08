 VIDEO: Speeding NMMT Bus Hits Several Vehicles At Khopta Koproli Road In Uran; One Dead, Another Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVIDEO: Speeding NMMT Bus Hits Several Vehicles At Khopta Koproli Road In Uran; One Dead, Another Injured

VIDEO: Speeding NMMT Bus Hits Several Vehicles At Khopta Koproli Road In Uran; One Dead, Another Injured

As per reports, the fatal accident took place around 10 am when the NMMT bus driver attempted to overtake but lost control of the vehicle and veered into the opposite direction of the road only to collide with other vehicles.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
X

A 26-year-old man lost his life after a speeding NMMT (Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport) bus hit several vehicles on Khopta Koproli road in Uran on Thursday. 

As per reports, the fatal accident took place around 10 am when the NMMT bus driver attempted to overtake but lost control of the vehicle and veered into the opposite direction of the road only to collide with other vehicles. 

The purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the exact moment when the bus hit several parked vehicles, including a tempo parked near a shop.

Watch the video here: 

The accident occurred near an electric hardware shop, where several vehicles were parked, resulting in the tragic loss of Nilesh Shashikant Mhatre's life and severe injuries to the other man. The other man sustained severe injuries to his head and leg and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, with his condition described as critical.

As per reports, the area sees heavy traffic due to the establishment of a CFS container yard in the eastern part of the JNPA port. Lack of parking facilities for heavy vehicles in the godown leads to these vehicles being parked on the road, resulting in traffic chaos.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Dashcam Footage Captures Horrific Accident On Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; Mishap...
article-image

Following the accident, locals blocked the road in protest. This led to a traffic jam lasting nearly four hours. Currently, police are investigating the matter. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Vice President & Secretary Of Cooperative Credit Society Arrested For ₹7 Crore...

Mumbai: Vice President & Secretary Of Cooperative Credit Society Arrested For ₹7 Crore...

Mumbai: Indian Tennis Ace Rohan Bopanna Awarded Life Membership By Khar Gymkhana

Mumbai: Indian Tennis Ace Rohan Bopanna Awarded Life Membership By Khar Gymkhana

Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Terrace While Chasing Kite In Mira Road

Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Terrace While Chasing Kite In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's 2-Day 'Vision @ 2047' Conclave For Twin-City To Begin On Friday

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's 2-Day 'Vision @ 2047' Conclave For Twin-City To Begin On Friday

Bombay HC Appoints Justice Chandurkar As 3rd Judge To Decide On IT Rules Split Verdict & FCU...

Bombay HC Appoints Justice Chandurkar As 3rd Judge To Decide On IT Rules Split Verdict & FCU...