Video: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Dismisses ‘Operation Tiger’ Label, Says Term Was Coined By Media

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Tuesday, speaking to the media amid the Operation Tiger controversy, stated that the terminology was coined and fabricated by the media and that the party has no connection with it.

Nirupam dismisses Operation Tiger label

In a video shared by PTI, Nirupam said, “Operation Tiger is a terminology coined and fabricated by the media, with which we have absolutely no connection. It is also a fact that the party operating under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, the UBT Sena (Shiv Sena-UBT), is experiencing severe disintegration and a major rift.”

VIDEO | Maharashtra: On Operation Tiger in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "Operation Tiger is a terminology coined and fabricated by the media, with which we have absolutely no connection. It is also a fact that the party operating under the leadership of… pic.twitter.com/BqmXzGeoc5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2026

Amid the ongoing Operation Tiger controversy, a term given to a mission allegedly led by members of the Eknath Shinde-led faction to persuade members from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Shinde faction, Nirupam reiterated that the party had no role in the term's origin.

Sharp criticism of UBT leadership

Speaking to reporters, Nirupam stated that the party has lost its footing and that its cadre is completely disillusioned with the leadership. Furthermore, he claimed that the party's MPs and MLAs no longer have any faith in their top leadership.

According to the Shiv Sena leader, this situation has arisen because the UBT leadership is lazy, arrogant, fails to maintain dialogue with the cadre, and is completely inaccessible.

Furthermore, he said, “They also just want to run their entire politics while simply sitting at home."

Claims of growing discontent

Moreover, while interacting with the media, Nirupam said, “The party called UBT is slowly dying. Their MLAs and MPs no longer have faith in UBT's leadership.”

Stressing the matter, Nirupam said that the party would slowly decline and that people would soon leave the faction. Furthermore, while interacting with the media, he said, “People are leaving UBT every day. As far as their MPs are concerned, we have nothing to do with it. This is an internal matter of their party.”