VIDEO: Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar Share Same Stage In Baramati During Namo Job Fair

Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar Share Same Stage In Baramati During Namo Job Fair

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar had shared one dias at Baramati during the Namo Job fair but both of them avoided to look each other and talk to each other on the dias. Supriya Sule met CM Eknath Shinde on the dias thereafter she crossed Ajit Pawar and met DCM Fadnavis.

She also spoken to Industrial Minister Uday Samant and Skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at that time there were Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar were present but they all avoided to look at each other.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the work done by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar for the development of Baramati. He also said that Baramati is a role model of development. Sharad Pawar also expressed gratitude for organising employment fair in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar assured Baramatikar for more development but also saught support of citizens to make Baramati taluka number one in the country in terms of development.

Namo Rojagari Melava

Deputy Chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis said "We are going to give 55 thousand jobs through 'Namo Rojagari Melava' ( Namo Job Fair) we have received 36 thousand applications and we will get more in next few days."

Inauguration of bus stand, Pune Deputy police office, and new police station and Police colony were also been done on this occasion. Fadnavis praised Ajit Pawar for it.

Fadnavis said in fun that after looking quality work done by Ajit Pawar in Baramati He should be appointed as Project Management Consultant (PMC) in the work of state wide police colony. but He will not be made home minister."

After the program while speaking to media Supriya Sule raised doubt on the jobs given through fair She said " were these permanent job or jobs for trainy youths?" She also said claim of given 55000 jobs needs to be checked.