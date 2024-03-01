'Won't Be Possible': CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Decline Sharad Pawar's Dinner Invitation At Baramati Home

A day following an invitation from NCP founder Sharad Pawar to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar at his Baramati residence for dinner on Friday, both Shinde and Fadnavis replied to Pawar, expressing their inability to attend due to prior commitments.

The Chief Minister and Deputy CMs have a busy schedule with various government events planned in Sharad Pawar's hometown, particularly as Lok Sabha elections draw closer. All attention is focused on the Baramati constituency following the rift within NCP led by Pawar's nephew Ajit, who has declared his faction's intention to field a candidate for the Baramati seat. Political analysts interpreted Sharad Pawar's dinner invitation to the CM and deputy CMs as a symbolic gesture, emphasising Baramati's significance as his home turf and their status as guests therein.

What did Eknath Shinde say?

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in response to Pawar's invitation, penned down a letter to him. In his letter, CM Shinde wrote, "Received your letter dated 28 February 2024. I thank you for inviting me for dinner at your residence. But due to pre-scheduled events, I apologise for not being able to come this time even if I wanted to."

"However, I think we will definitely get an opportunity to have a meal at your home in future. Thanks again for the invite!!" Shinde added.

Fadnavis's reply to Pawar's letter

DCM Fadnavis, in a more elaborate response to Pawar senior, wrote a letter saying, "Received your letter. Thank you very much for inviting me for dinner. As you know, on the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajitdada Pawar, Namo Maharojgar Mela has been organized at Baramati. The whole day tomorrow is going to be very busy considering the huge program in Baramati followed by Bhoomipujan of the memorials Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Vadhu Budruk and Tulapur, followed immediately by the Bhoomipujan of the memorial of early revolutionary Lahuji Vastad Salve. Therefore, it will not be possible to honor your insistence at this time. Thank you once again."

Sharad Pawar's invitation

On Thursday, Pawar penned a letter to CM Shinde, extending an invitation to him and his deputies for dinner at his residence in Baramati during their visit to inaugurate developmental projects in the city.

This development came amidst speculation about Ajit Pawar's potential strategy to nominate his wife from Baramati, possibly as a candidate against Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, the incumbent MP.

"After taking oath as CM of the state, the CM is coming to Baramati for the first time and I am very glad about his visit to attend the Namo Maharojgar Event in Baramati. Therefore I would like to extend the invitation for the meal at my residence after the event along with his other Cabinet colleagues," Sharad Pawar said in his letter addressed to the chief minister.