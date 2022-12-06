VIDEO: RoRo boat crashes into Mandwa jetty, part of jetty closed

VIDEO: RoRo boat crashes into Mandwa jetty, no casualties reported | Screengrab

Mumbai Dec. 6: The Roll-On Roll-Off (RoRo) ferry operating between Domestic Cruise Terminal and Mandwa crashed with Mandwa Jetty on Tuesday afternoon. A part of the jetty has been closed until further notice.

"Incident happened at 1 pm while the ferry was berthing at Mandwa Jetty," said an official from Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

The incident is minor in nature as the ferry sailed on its own propulsion systems back to the Domestic Cruise Terminal.

Other than corndoning off a part of the port premises, the authorities will inspect the extent of damage to the jet's structure.

"The ferry operations will continue unhindered. After our civil engineers inspect the damage on Wednesday and decide the future course of action if any repairs are required or not. It is only after certifying it to be fit, we will reopen this part of the jetty," added the MMB official.

An enquiry has been launched to ascertain what led to the mishap. The officials claim that RoRo vessel is fit to be sea worthy to continue its operations between Mumbai and Alibaug.

"One of the forward engines had a slight technical snag while departing Mandwa this afternoon which caused vessel to drift sightly which was corrected on restarting of the engine. All parameters have been rechecked and working perfectly normal. The Ropax will operate as per schedule," said M2M spokesperson in a statement.