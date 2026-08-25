Video: Police Crackdown On Modified Silencers In Jalgaon, Confiscated Devices Destroyed Under Road Roller |

Following complaints from locals about loud vehicle noises, the Jalgaon Police on Tuesday launched a major crackdown on motorists using modified and high-decibel silencers. Police officials took stringent action against vehicles fitted with illegal silencers that produce excessive noise.

Under the direct instructions of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, police teams intercepted several modified two-wheelers across the district, seized the illegal silencers and publicly destroyed them by running a heavy road roller over the confiscated stock.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Jalgaon Police initiates strict action against modified silencers that produce loud noise.



Under the direction of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, a large-scale campaign is being conducted to remove such silencers from vehicles and destroy them… pic.twitter.com/vAa7smjetb — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Modified silencers draw police action

According to the police, some motorists modify the original silencers fitted by vehicle manufacturers and replace them with louder ones. Such modifications are particularly common in motorcycles and other two-wheelers. The loud noise generated by these silencers can cause inconvenience to other motorists and local residents, reported Sandesh.

Following complaints from residents, police have intensified their crackdown on vehicles fitted with such modified silencers. The action is aimed not only at curbing the use of illegal silencers but also at reducing noise pollution on roads.

Crackdown visuals surface online

Along with the enforcement drive, motorists are also being urged to follow traffic and vehicle-related regulations. Videos of the Jalgaon Police's crackdown, particularly the road roller crushing the confiscated silencers, have also surfaced online and sparked discussion on social media.

The visuals show the modified and high-decibel silencers being crushed under a road roller in public, sending a strong warning to motorists against installing such devices on their vehicles. Police are expected to intensify inspections and action against vehicles violating the rules in the coming days.