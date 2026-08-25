Jalgaon: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed By Eicher Vehicle During Kavad Yatra; Mob Sets Vehicle Ablaze |

Jalgaon: A 10-year-old boy died after being hit by an Eicher vehicle while returning from a Kavad Yatra on Monday evening. The incident took place on the Jalgaon-Mamurabad road around 5.30 pm. The accident triggered anger among residents and devotees, who later set the vehicle on fire.

The deceased has been identified as Prabal Raju Gawli. He was part of a group of more than 250 devotees from Gawliwada in Jalgaon's Shanipeth area who had gone to the Rameshwaram Triveni Sangam to collect holy water for the Vhalsadevi Temple on Mamurabad Road.

The devotees had visited the confluence of the Tapi, Anjani and Girna rivers on the occasion of Shravan Monday. While returning after completing the rituals, Prabal was struck by an Eicher vehicle bearing registration number MH-20-EG-3593, which was travelling from Jalgaon towards Chopda.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle, which was carrying groceries, was travelling at high speed when it hit the boy. Prabal was reportedly dragged for around 150 feet and died at the spot.

The incident led to an angry response from relatives, devotees and local residents. A large crowd gathered at the spot and blocked the road, demanding immediate action against the driver. The situation became tense as protesters refused to allow the boy's body to be removed until the driver was taken into custody.

The crowd also set the Eicher vehicle on fire. A fire tender reached the spot, but protesters reportedly prevented it from reaching the burning vehicle.

A large police force, including Superintendent of Police officials, was deployed to control the situation. Traffic on the Jalgaon-Mamurabad road remained disrupted for nearly two hours, with long queues of vehicles reported on the route.

Police have taken the Eicher driver into custody. He was allegedly assaulted by members of the mob and was later admitted to hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the accident and the subsequent violence.