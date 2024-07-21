VIDEO: Mumbai Congress Releases Mahayuti's 'Paap Patra', Complete With A Rap Song

Mumbai: The city unit of the Congress has released Paap Patra (charter of sins) that lists wrongdoings of the three-party Mahayuti government along with a rap song.

The party initiative comes a day after its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally NCP (SP) released Kaale Karname (black deeds). Initiated by Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, the Paap Patra was released in the presence of senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former MLA Madhu Chavan, former minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam, and general secretary Sachin Sawant.

About The 'Paap Patra'

The Paap Patra alleges scams worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the Dharavi project, Atal Setu, coastal road, road concretisation, city beautification project, etc.

The Paap Patra enlists alleged loot of Mumbai's resources and cheating of the residents, allocation of prime land parcels, shifting of industries, etc.

“We have put this in the public domain. Now the state government should provide answers,” said Gaikwad.

The party has also highlighted potholes on roads, premonsoon works, and corruption. It also alleges how Mantralaya has turned into a centre for scams, stealing Rs 2 lakh crore from Mumbaikars. The city is left without elected representatives in BMC causing potholes, pollution alleges the initiative blaming attempts to shift the diamond hub to Gujarat.

Govt Of Money Lenders

It termed the Mahayuti regime as Saavkaranche Sarkar (government of money lenders) that led to a decline in healthcare, the handover of the airport to Adani and let innocents lose lives in local trains and handovers Dharavi project, racecourse land, and Kurla dairy land to corporates. It also differentiates between the high GST applicable on crucial household items such as bikes, refrigerators, cell phones, and tooth pastes compared to the low GST applicable on choppers and planes, diamonds, and the shipping industry.