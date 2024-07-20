Maharashtra: NCP(SP) Releases Book On Mahayuti's 'Kale Karname'

Jayant Patil |

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Friday launched its assembly polls campaign in Maharashtra with the release of a book on 'Kale Karname' (black deeds) of the ruling Mahayuti government.

Party's state president Jayant Patil released the book alongside Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, the party's manifesto committee chairperson and former Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan and Sunil Gavhane, their student wing president, at the party's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

In its book on the 'black deeds' of the Mahayuti government, the NCP (SP) highlighted 10 'failures' of the ruling coalition while launching a scathing attack on misgovernance and corruption in the state.

“This is not a triple engine sarkar, this is a trouble engine sarkar,” said Jayant Patil, while taking a dig at infighting within the Mahayuti to demand that a “Ladki Khurchi” not a “Ladki Bahin” Yojana should be launched in the state to meet the demands of all those aspiring to be Chief Minister.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Patil said, “The chief minister goes to Davos, talks about 4 lakh crore of investment, but these are just slogans. How much of that investment has come into Maharashtra? How many jobs have been created?”

The book, which features a black balloon with three crows perched on it, was referred to by Amol Kolhe as a “reinvention of Gandhi ji’s teen bandar in Maharashtra.” While the original monkeys were centered around “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,” the crows in Maharashtra represented a new ideology of not seeing, not hearing, and not talking about any positive work in the state.

A campaign to “crowdsource” suggestions for the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections was also launched by party leaders.

The “My Dream Maharashtra” campaign, which will run from 19 July to 15 August, will bring together suggestions from ordinary citizens across the state that the party has promised to consider after the Maha Vikas Aghadi comes to power.

The manifesto campaign will have three competitions - two digital, involving reels and posters, and one physical in zillas across Maharashtra - that will ask the youth how they think the state should be rebuilt.

Notably, the NCP (SP) is the first party to start its manifesto campaign in the state and is taking an innovative crowdsourcing approach to attract voters - especially amongst the youth - to its political platform.