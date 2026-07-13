VIDEO: Mercedes SUV Collides With School Van At Fashion Street In Mumbai's Fort Area; Traffic Disrupted

Mercedes SUV collides with a school van on Monday near Fashion Street in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: A Mercedes SUV collided with a school van near Fashion Street in the Fort area of Mumbai on Monday, disrupting vehicular movement temporarily. A video of the accident site has surfaced on the internet.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, as reported by news agency, ANI. Police reached the spot soon after the collision and traffic was restored in the area after some time.

The visuals show that the collision was severe, with the entire front section of the Mercedes SUV extensively damaged, while the school van sustained partial damage.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A Mercedes collided with a school van near Fashion Street in the Fort area. No injuries were reported, and traffic was restored after police reached the spot pic.twitter.com/A8a4DRvSYh — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2026

The footage further shows that the school van belonged to Cathedral and John Connon School, which is in the nearby locality. Further details regarding the collision are awaited.

Recent road accident in Andheri

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a major road accident took place in Mumbai's Andheri West after a BEST bus allegedly lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles, leaving at least two to three people injured.

Reports stated that around 14 vehicles were involved in the chain collision, including 12 to 13 autorickshaws. The impact caused significant damage to several vehicles, while the injured were immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, police and civic authorities reached the spot to assess the situation and restore normal traffic after vehicular movement was briefly disrupted. Meanwhile, the bus driver reportedly told authorities that the accident occurred after the vehicle's brakes allegedly failed, causing him to lose control.

Probe underway

The investigation into the accident is underway.