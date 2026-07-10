Mumbai: BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles In Andheri West After 'Brake Failure', Several Injured - VIDEO

A major road accident took place in Mumbai's Andheri West on Friday after a BEST bus allegedly lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles, leaving at least two to three people injured.

According to preliminary information, around 14 vehicles were involved in the chain collision, including 12 to 13 autorickshaws. The impact caused significant damage to several vehicles, while the injured were rushed to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

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Brakes allegedly failed

The bus driver reportedly told authorities that the accident occurred after the vehicle's brakes allegedly failed, causing him to lose control.

The collision briefly disrupted traffic in the busy Andheri West area as damaged vehicles blocked part of the road. Police and civic authorities reached the spot soon after the incident to regulate traffic and clear the affected stretch.

Investigation underway

Videos from the accident site have surfaced on social media, showing extensively damaged autorickshaws and other vehicles, with a large crowd gathering around the scene.

Further details are awaited as officials continue their inquiry into the incident.