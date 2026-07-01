Mumbai Rains: 2 Vehicles Collide On Eastern Freeway Amid Incessant Showers In City; VIDEO |

Mumbai: An accident was reported on Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway late Tuesday night after two SUVs collided, leaving both vehicles severely damaged. Visuals of the crash have gone viral on social media, showing the aftermath of the high-impact collision.

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One of the vehicles involved was a BYD Atto 3 electric compact SUV, which was seen parked along the roadside with extensive damage to its front portion. The bonnet, headlights and bumper of the electric vehicle appeared badly crushed in the visuals. A road safety railing near the car was also found damaged, indicating the force of the impact.

The second vehicle, a white Hyundai Venue, sustained even more severe damage. Viral footage showed the SUV’s front portion completely mangled, with major damage visible to the front wheels and rear section as well. The impact appeared so intense that the vehicle had been pushed ahead after the collision.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed. However, visuals suggest the crash took place at considerable speed. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities in the incident. The accident led to a temporary slowdown in traffic on the Eastern Freeway.

Meanwhile, in another tragic incident on Tuesday afternoon, an 11-year-old student lost his life and four others were injured after a roadside peepal tree was uprooted and fell onto a school bus carrying students from Universal High School in Chembur.

According to officials, the bus was carrying 14 students when it departed from the school. Two students had already been dropped off before the accident. The incident took place at Road No. 11 near the Heritage Pride building, where the bus had stopped to drop another student. As it was halted, the roadside tree suddenly crashed onto the vehicle.

Five students were injured and taken to Zen Hospital. Four sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. However, 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at 4.23 pm, according to the hospital's on-duty medical officer. One of the injured students remains under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where doctors are conducting further medical tests.

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