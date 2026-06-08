VIDEO: MBMC Bulldozes 'Illegal' Noori Masjid In Bhayandar, Temple Structure Nearby Also Faces Action Amid Heavy Police Deployment |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a major early-morning demolition drive, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Monday carried out bulldozer action against the allegedly unauthorised Noori Masjid and other illegal structures within its premises in Bhayandar East's Gold Nest Circle area.

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The operation began around 5 am amid tight security arrangements, with a heavy police presence deployed across the locality to prevent any law-and-order issues. Barricades were erected and movement in surrounding areas was regulated as authorities anticipated a sensitive situation during the demolition.

According to officials, the action was taken following administrative orders and a prolonged process examining alleged unauthorised constructions on the site. The mosque structure, along with other constructions within the compound, was targeted as part of the civic body's ongoing crackdown on illegal buildings.

Demolition Process Began After Overnight Discussion

Discussions between the administration and members of the mosque committee continued late into the night before the demolition. Following the talks, the committee reportedly agreed to cooperate with the authorities and began removing important belongings and materials from the premises before the operation commenced, as reported by Times Now Navbharat.

As a result, the demolition was carried out peacefully and without resistance. Visuals from the site showed civic personnel and police officials overseeing the operation as heavy machinery moved in to raze the structures.

Authorities also initiated action against an allegedly unauthorised temple structure in the vicinity. Officials said both communities cooperated with the administration during the process, helping ensure that the operation remained peaceful.

Although tension briefly prevailed in the area as the demolition began, the situation remained under control due to extensive police deployment and coordination between civic authorities and local representatives.

Mira-Bhayandar, which falls within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has witnessed several anti-encroachment drives in recent years as authorities intensify action against unauthorised constructions.

Officials reiterated that the campaign against illegal structures will continue and maintained that action would be taken uniformly against all unauthorised constructions, irrespective of whether they are religious or non-religious in nature.

No incidents of violence, damage to public property or injuries were reported during the demolition drive. Authorities said the operation was completed successfully and peacefully under close police supervision.

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