Bulldozer Action In Mumbai: Authorities Demolish Alleged Illegal Dargah In Aarey Colony; Heavy Security Deployed - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A major demolition drive was launched on Tuesday at the Hazrat Syed Barkat Ali Shah Pir Baba Dargah in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, with civic authorities and police carrying out action against what officials described as an alleged encroachment on government land. The operation was conducted amid tight security arrangements, with the area placed on high alert to prevent any law-and-order issues.

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Visuals Show Massive Police Depolyment

Visuals from the site showed multiple bulldozers demolishing portions of the structure while civic officials supervised the operation. Large numbers of police personnel were deployed across the area, with barricades and security checkpoints set up around the site to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to a Times Now report quoting officials, the demolition was initiated after notices issued to the trust managing the dargah allegedly went unanswered and the required ownership or authorisation documents were not submitted before the authorities. The land in question falls under government ownership and is located within the ecologically sensitive Aarey Colony region.

Authorities claim the structure forms part of a larger encroachment spread across nearly 70,000 square feet. The land falls under the jurisdiction of the Dairy Development Department and is situated within Mumbai's protected green zone, which is considered an extension of the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Officials argued that unauthorised construction in the area violates environmental regulations and court directives aimed at preserving the city's forest cover and ecological balance. The administration has maintained that action against illegal structures is necessary to protect public land and sensitive environmental zones.

Action Comes Days After Garib Nagar Demolition

The demolition comes days after action against an alleged unauthorised mosque structure in Mumbai's Garib Nagar area triggered unrest and stone-pelting incidents. In view of those developments, authorities took extensive precautions before proceeding with the Aarey operation.

Security agencies had earlier flagged the alleged encroachment and alerted the administration about the possibility of tension during any enforcement action. As a result, Mumbai Police, along with other security agencies, maintained a strong presence throughout the demolition process.

The operation was being carried out in accordance with legal procedures and under court-backed directives concerning encroachments on government land. No major law-and-order incident was reported during the initial phase of the drive. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely as the demolition and clearance process progresses in the coming days.

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