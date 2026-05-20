BMC Conducts Anti-Encroachment Drive At Mumbai's Iconic Mohammad Ali Road; Disrupts Traffic - WATCH | Dahisarkar Official

Mumbai: A video has surfaced from Mohammad Ali Road showing the demolition of an allegedly illegal structure alongside one of Mumbai’s well-known localities, with civic authorities carrying out action as part of an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

According to a post shared by dahisarkar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook an anti-encroachment operation in the Mohammad Ali Road locality on Wednesday. Visuals circulating online show a JCB machine being used during the demolition process as civic teams carried out the action on the ground.

The post also mentions that a heavy police deployment was also seen in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the drive. Traffic movement in parts of the locality was reportedly affected as authorities conducted the operation.

As per local administration sources, the action was undertaken to remove encroachments from public spaces and ensure smoother movement on roads for citizens. The drives are aimed at keeping roads clear and reducing inconvenience caused due to illegal structures or obstructions occupying public areas.

Mohammad Ali Road, one of Mumbai’s prominent and densely populated areas, often witnesses heavy vehicular movement and pedestrian traffic, making road accessibility and public space management a key civic concern.

The civic body has been carrying out anti-encroachment and clearance drives across multiple parts of Mumbai as part of efforts to improve public infrastructure access and maintain civic order. However, authorities have not yet issued any detailed official statement regarding the specific structure demolished during the latest operation near Mohammad Ali Road.

Garib Nagar Demolition Day 2

Tension gripped Bandra's Garib Nagar area on the second day of the ongoing demolition drive after a mosque structure was razed during Western Railway's anti-encroachment operation. Residents expressed strong outrage and emotional reactions during the demolition of the mosque structure. As the drive was underway in Garib Nagar, angry residents staged protests at the site.

Locals allegedly also threw water and buckets at Mumbai Police personnel during the agitation. Following the chaos, Mumbai Police resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation. Another visual showed the situation escalating as a major scuffle was seen between the police and locals. Visuals from the site also showed some women personnel dragging someone.

Furthermore, some anti-social elements tried to obstruct the work by throwing stones on the the demolition squad. Mumbai Police used appropriate force to disperse them off and FIRs are being lodged against the vandals.

The drive came after the Bombay HC, in its May 5 order, permitted WR to continue the demolition drive. However, it also said that the rights of slum dwellers who were found eligible in the 2021 surveys must be protected.

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