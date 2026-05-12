Navi Mumbai: NMMC Partially Demolishes Unauthorized Structure During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Airoli

NMMC carries out an anti-encroachment drive and partially demolishes an unauthorized structure in Airoli | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 12: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Airoli and partially demolished an unauthorised structure after the owner failed to comply with official notices.

Action taken under civic administration directives

The action was undertaken under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gathe and Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Sanjay Shinde.

According to officials, the unauthorised construction was being carried out by Santosh Sukhdev Prasad at Plot No. 95/97, Shiv Colony, Galli No. 5, Sector 1 in Airoli without the required building permissions.

Notice issued under MRTP Act

A notice had been issued on August 7, 2025, under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, directing him to remove the illegal structure voluntarily.

Despite the notice, the construction continued, prompting demolition action. The drive was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer (Airoli) Sadhana Patil, during which the structure was partially removed.

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Officials warn against illegal constructions

“Strict action will be taken against unauthorised constructions, and citizens are urged to comply with civic regulations to avoid such action,” a civic official from the encroachment department said.

The operation involved encroachment department officials and staff, 16 labourers, four breakers, one gas cutter, and police personnel for security.

Authorities added that such intensified drives against illegal constructions will continue in the future.

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