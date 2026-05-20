Garib Nagar Demolition Day 2: Violence Breaks Out At Mumbai's Bandra Site As Mosque Demolished, Police Resort To Lathi Charge

Mumbai: Tension gripped Bandra’s Garib Nagar area on the second day of the ongoing demolition drive after a mosque structure was razed during Western Railway's anti-encroachment operation. As the drive by Western Railway was underway at Garib Nagar, angry local also residents staged protests at the site.

Locals allegedly threw water and buckets at Mumbai Police personnel during the agitation. Following the chaos, Mumbai Police resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation. Residents also expressed strong outrage and emotional reactions during the demolition of the mosque structure.