Western Railway Demolishes Over 100 Illegal Structures In Gareeb Nagar, 500+ To Go; Heavy Security Deployed |

Mumbai: In one of the biggest anti-encroachment operations carried out by Western Railway till date, authorities on Tuesday launched a large-scale demolition drive in Mumbai’s Gareeb Nagar area near Bandra (East), targeting more than 500 illegal structures built on railway land near the tracks.

1,000+ Personnel, Multiple Machines Deployed

Backed by a heavy security deployment of over 1,000 personnel and multiple demolition machines, the operation began around 8 am amid tense scenes, protests by residents and a massive police presence in the locality. Railway officials said around 20 per cent of the demolition work was completed on the first day itself, with over 100 structures razed. The drive is expected to continue till May 23.

The anti-encroachment action comes after years of legal proceedings in the Bombay High Court. According to Western Railway officials, the matter had been pending since 2017 and the demolition could only begin after the court recently granted permission. Officials said nearly 5,200 square metres of railway land estimated to be worth around ₹600 crore due to its proximity to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will be cleared during the operation.

Families Claim 40 Years of Residence

Thousands of residents watched as bulldozers moved into narrow lanes of Gareeb Nagar, pulling down houses, huts and roadside shops. Many families claimed they had been living in the area for nearly four decades and alleged that they were not given adequate notice before the demolition began. Household items, furniture and personal belongings were seen scattered on roads as families rushed to vacate their homes.

“We were not given any notice before the demolition started. Suddenly our homes and belongings have come onto the streets because of this action,” said Abdul Qureshi, a local resident.

Railways Cite Safety, Court Directives

Authorities, however, maintained that the operation was being carried out strictly under court directives and was necessary for railway safety and future infrastructure development. Officials said encroachments close to railway tracks had become a serious concern for passenger safety and train operations.

“We have initiated the action in compliance with the Honourable High Court’s order. Removing encroachments is necessary for developing better facilities for our valued passengers,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Only 100 Structures Eligible for Rehabilitation

Western Railway officials stated that only around 100 structures have been identified as eligible for rehabilitation, while the remaining constructions are considered illegal and will be removed in phases over the next few days.

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To execute the drive, authorities deployed around 400 local police personnel, 400 RPF and GRP staff, and more than 200 railway officers and engineering staff. The demolition team also included 10 JCB machines, two Poclain machines and 12 trucks.

Shahaji Nikam, Senior Police Inspector of Bandra Railway Police, said the operation remained peaceful despite protests from some residents.

“The encroachment removal drive at Bandra East was carried out peacefully. Personnel from the GRP, RPF and Nirmal Nagar Police Station were deployed at the site. A few people staged protests, but there was no need to use force,” he said.

Railway officials further said the cleared land will be used for railway expansion projects, including an Integrated Railway Complex and additional stabling lines. These developments are expected to support Western Railway’s plan to introduce 50 additional suburban train services over the next year. Authorities also said barricading will be installed after demolition to prevent fresh encroachments on the land.

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