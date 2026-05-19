Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 15 Acres Of Land In Raigad For Amity University Expansion, Says CMO | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the allocation of nearly 15 acres of government land in Raigad district for the expansion of Ritnand Balved Education Foundation, which operates Amity University.

Decision at Fadnavis-Chaired Cabinet Meeting

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the land is located in Bhatan village in Panvel taluka of Raigad district.

Officials said the university had requested additional land to support its future expansion plans and introduce new academic programmes. The state government approved the proposal as a special case to facilitate the institution’s growing educational infrastructure requirements.

Land on Class-II Tenure After Premium Payment

The allotted land will be transferred under Class-II tenure conditions after payment of the prescribed premium and occupancy charges, the statement said.

The proposed expansion is expected to include the development of new academic infrastructure such as teaching complexes, laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and student hostels. The additional space will also help the university strengthen its research and training capabilities across various disciplines.

Currently 18 Streams, Over 5,000 Students

Currently, Amity University offers courses in 18 academic streams and has an enrolment of over 5,000 students. With the expansion, the institution is expected to increase its intake capacity and introduce more specialised programmes aimed at meeting emerging educational and industry demands.

Government officials said the move is part of the state’s broader efforts to promote higher education infrastructure and attract quality educational institutions to Maharashtra. The expansion is also expected to generate employment opportunities in the education and allied sectors in the region.

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