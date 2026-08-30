VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Company In Navi Mumbai’s Rabale MIDC; Firefighting Operations Underway |

Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a company in the Rabale Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning. Following the incident, around eight fire tenders from the Navi Mumbai Fire Department rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at a company in Rabale MIDC, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday morning. Around 7–8 fire tenders rushed to the spot and battled the blaze. The company manufactured sponge. No casualties were reported, while the cause remains under… pic.twitter.com/TvESA5cSKQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

Fire breaks out at Rabale MIDC

According to initial reports, the company is engaged in sponge manufacturing. Visuals of the incident circulating on the internet show firefighters battling the blaze and making efforts to bring the situation under control.

The company reportedly uses highly flammable materials such as polyurethane foam, which may have contributed to the thick plumes of smoke. The fire reportedly spread through the unit, damaging equipment and materials.

Read Also Three Injured As LPG Leak Triggers Massive Fire In Airoli House, Household Destroyed

No casualties reported

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. While firefighting operations are underway, the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Rabale MIDC is one of the key industrial hubs within the Thane-Belapur industrial belt, housing numerous manufacturing, chemical and commercial establishments. Further details into the matter are awaited as cooling operations continue.

Earlier fire in Turbhe

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at an electronics shop in Turbhe’s Sector 21 in March this year.

After receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders from Vashi, Nerul, Airoli and Belapur were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. However, the exact cause of the fire remained unknown, while details regarding any casualties or property damage were also not immediately available.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/