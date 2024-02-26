 Video: Maratha protestors Set State Transport Bus On Fire In Jalna Dictrict Of Maharashtra
The Maratha community has been protesting against the state Govt on the issue of Maratha reservation

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Maratha protestors Set State Transport Bus On Fire in Jalna | ANI

Jalna: In a shocking video that has surfaced from Jalna district of Maharashtar, Maratha protestors set a State Transport bus on fire at On Monday 26 February, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk of Tirthpuri city of Ambad taluka. The Maratha community has been protesting against the state Govt on the issue of Maratha reservation.

Meanwhile, considering the current situation in Jalna in the backdrop of the Maratha agitation, a curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district. Situation remains tense in the town with the bus being torched in Ambad. Government offices, schools, movement on national highways, milk distribution, media and hospitals are exempted from this order

Traffic snarls expected

Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal in the order said Manoj Jarange Patil announced on Sunday that he will go to Mumbai and stage a protest over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community. Reports say that people may arrive in huge numbers to Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, where the activist has been staging a hunger strike, to stop him (from going to Mumbai). Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on Dhule-Mumbai highway and other nearby areas may be affected, the order mentioned.

Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday night left from Antarwali Sarati and reached nearby Bhamberi village. However, on Monday morning, the protesting activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and started taking medical treatment.

