Video: Man Riding Bike Turns To Pose For His Friend Making Reel, Hits Divider On Maharashtra Highway; 1 Dead

X

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life while another was severely injured after their speeding motorcycle met with an accident while making a reel on the Dhule-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Saturday.

In the purported one-minute-long video of the incident, the duo — both without helmets — can be seen gliding on their motorcycle on the highway. As the person sitting behind the camera records themselves, his friend, who was riding, turns to face the camera and grins. The pillion then flashes a V sign, and the rider continues to face the camera as the motorcycle swerves towards its left, only to hit the divider. The impact of the collision flung the duo into the air, and they hit the road. As per reports, one of them died on the spot.

Watch the video here:

Further, towards the end of the video, as the camera turns to face the sky above after the accident, it can be heard that the injured man asks for help from someone who was passing on the highway. “Help me, I am bleeding. I have twisted my leg,” the injured man told someone in Marathi.

The man who dashed to help them can be seen offering the injured a piece of cloth to tie around his wound to stop the bleeding. “Please pick up my phone,” the injured man is heard telling the helper as the video ends.

As per some early reports, both men belonged to the Jalna district.

5 boys lose way on hill during bid to catch crabs, rescued

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, five boys, who went to catch crabs on a hill in Maharashtra's Thane city but lost their way, were rescued in a joint overnight operation by multiple agencies, an official said on Saturday.

Of the five boys, most of whom are aged around 12 years, three are siblings, he said, adding that the rescue operation lasted seven hours.

"Five boys from Dargah Galli in Azad Nagar area went up to the Khadi Machine area on Mumbra hill around 5 pm in order to catch crabs. But they lost their way and raised an alarm. Some persons who were passing by at that time, heard them shouting for help, but could not find them. They later alerted the fire brigade," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

After being informed, a multi-agency search operation involving the personnel of the RDMC, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and others was launched at night, he said.

"The rescue operation was a challenging one as the team members had to face the precarious hilly region in darkness and amid rains. The boys were finally rescued around 3 am and handed over to their parents," Tadvi said.