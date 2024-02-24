Video: Man Jumps On Railway Tracks, Alert RPF Personnel, Wester Railway Staff Save Him From Being Run Over By Train In Mumbai

X

Mumbai, February 24: Alert personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Western Railway foiled a man's suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai. Sharing a video on Saturday, February 24, the Western Railway said the man had jumped on railway tracks apparently in a bid to commit suicide. However, an RPF personnel and a Western Railway staffer immediately removed him from railway tracks, thus saving him from getting run over by a train.

In the video, a man is seen jumping from what appears to be a bridge on railway tracks at Bhayandar railway station. Visibly in pain, he was lying on railway tracks. Before a train comes, an RPF personnel and a Western Railway staffer rush towards the man and evacuate him from railway tracks.

Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks.

He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed.



Man Admitted To Hospital:

"The man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital and his family and appropriate authorities were informed," the Western Railway said. It also surged everyone to refrain from trespassing on railway tracks. What pushed the man to jump on railway tracks could not be known immediately. It also remains unclear when the incident actually took place.