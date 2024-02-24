 Video: Man Jumps On Railway Tracks, Alert RPF Personnel, Wester Railway Staff Save Him From Being Run Over By Train In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: Man Jumps On Railway Tracks, Alert RPF Personnel, Wester Railway Staff Save Him From Being Run Over By Train In Mumbai

Video: Man Jumps On Railway Tracks, Alert RPF Personnel, Wester Railway Staff Save Him From Being Run Over By Train In Mumbai

In the video, a man is seen jumping from what appears to be a bridge on railway tracks at Bhayandar railway station.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
X

Mumbai, February 24: Alert personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Western Railway foiled a man's suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai. Sharing a video on Saturday, February 24, the Western Railway said the man had jumped on railway tracks apparently in a bid to commit suicide. However, an RPF personnel and a Western Railway staffer immediately removed him from railway tracks, thus saving him from getting run over by a train.

In the video, a man is seen jumping from what appears to be a bridge on railway tracks at Bhayandar railway station. Visibly in pain, he was lying on railway tracks. Before a train comes, an RPF personnel and a Western Railway staffer rush towards the man and evacuate him from railway tracks.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Motorman Averts Major Mishap After He Spots Iron Object On Rail Track Near Mankhurd;...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Girl Twerking On Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral For Her Sensual Dance Moves In Public...
article-image

Man Admitted To Hospital:

"The man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital and his family and appropriate authorities were informed," the Western Railway said. It also surged everyone to refrain from trespassing on railway tracks. What pushed the man to jump on railway tracks could not be known immediately. It also remains unclear when the incident actually took place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Man Jumps On Railway Tracks, Alert RPF Personnel, Wester Railway Staff Save Him From Being...

Video: Man Jumps On Railway Tracks, Alert RPF Personnel, Wester Railway Staff Save Him From Being...

VIDEO: Girl Twerking On Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral For Her Sensual Dance Moves In Public...

VIDEO: Girl Twerking On Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral For Her Sensual Dance Moves In Public...

Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Govt Accounts Official In Bribery Case

Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Govt Accounts Official In Bribery Case

Thane: Good News For Foodies! City Gets All-New Luxury Restaurant To Enjoy Cuisines & Celebrate

Thane: Good News For Foodies! City Gets All-New Luxury Restaurant To Enjoy Cuisines & Celebrate

Mumbai: Minor Boy Molested By Staffer Of Posh Bandra Club; Parents File Complaint After Management...

Mumbai: Minor Boy Molested By Staffer Of Posh Bandra Club; Parents File Complaint After Management...