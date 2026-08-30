VIDEO: Man Accidentally Boards Ladies’ Compartment Of Mumbai Local; Women Stop Him From Jumping Off Moving Train |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on the internet shows a man who allegedly accidentally boarded the ladies’ compartment of a moving Mumbai local train. However, after several women passengers pointed out his mistake, he reportedly tried to jump off the moving train.

Man tries to leave moving train

In the video, the man appears terrified after realising that he had boarded the wrong compartment. However, when he attempted to get off the moving train, women passengers stopped him from jumping, fearing that he could sustain serious injuries.

Bro realised he was in the ladies’ coach… and completely panicked.



A man accidentally boarded the ladie’s compartment of a moving local train.



After women passengers pointed out his mistake, he tried to jump off the moving train.



Thankfully, several women quickly pulled him… pic.twitter.com/IODxUzEgtj — Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) August 29, 2026

The visuals further show the man appearing scared as the women tried to pull him back. He can be seen standing with folded hands and repeatedly apologising until the train reached the next station. He subsequently got off the train at the next stop.

Video draws online attention

The viral video has garnered significant attention online, with several users suggesting that such mistakes can happen when commuters are in a hurry or rushing to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a video showing two men allegedly exchanging punches and hurling abuses inside a moving Mumbai local train went viral on social media a few days ago. Other passengers eventually intervened and separated the two men.

Scuffle breaks out in train

In the viral video, the two men can be seen engaged in an intense scuffle inside a crowded men’s compartment. Both allegedly throw punches at each other as other passengers watch. Within moments, some commuters intervene and pull the two men apart.

Even after being separated, the men could reportedly be heard continuing to abuse each other. The exact local train in which the incident took place and the reason behind the altercation have not yet been established.

Mumbai locals carry lakhs daily

Furthermore, Mumbai’s local trains are widely regarded as the city’s lifeline, carrying lakhs of commuters every day, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. The heavy crowds during these periods can sometimes lead to arguments over space and other disputes between passengers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/