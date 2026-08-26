Mumbai Local Fight Video: Punches Fly As 2 Men Get Involved In Freestyle Brawl In Moving Train; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours |

Mumbai: A video showing two men allegedly exchanging punches and abuses inside a moving Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, with other passengers eventually stepping in to separate them. The incident is the second reported case of passengers getting into a physical fight inside a Mumbai local within 24 hours.

Viral Video Shows Freestyle Fight

In the viral video, the two men can be seen engaged in an intense scuffle inside a crowded men's compartment. Both allegedly throw punches at each other as other passengers watch. Within moments, some commuters intervene and pull the two men apart.

Even after being separated, the men can reportedly be heard continuing to abuse each other. The exact local train in which the incident took place and the reason behind the fight have not yet been established.

Mumbai's local trains are widely regarded as the city's lifeline, carrying lakhs of commuters every day, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours. The heavy crowds during these periods can sometimes lead to arguments over space and other disputes between passengers.

Women Fight In Another Viral Mumbai Local Video

Meanwhile, another video purportedly from a Mumbai local train has surfaced on social media, showing two young women allegedly involved in a physical fight inside a ladies' compartment.

According to preliminary information, the incident reportedly took place on a Badlapur-CSMT local. The video shows the two women grabbing each other's hair and repeatedly hitting one another while the train was moving.

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The altercation reportedly became intense enough for other women passengers to intervene. Several commuters attempted to separate the two women and stop the fight, although the scuffle allegedly continued for some time.

The reason behind the altercation remains unclear. While some social media users have speculated that the dispute could have started over lack of space or a personal issue, there is no official confirmation about what triggered the confrontation. The videos have raised concerns over passenger safety inside Mumbai's suburban railway network, particularly during crowded journeys.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway authorities are reportedly examining the viral footage to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents. Authorities are also expected to verify the videos and identify the passengers involved before deciding on further action.

The back-to-back incidents have once again drawn attention to disputes and physical altercations inside Mumbai's local trains, where commuters rely on the suburban network for their daily travel.

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