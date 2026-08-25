'Kayka Spirit Of Mumbai?': Women Seen Dangerously Clinging Outside Crowded, Moving Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Debate

Women Seen Dangerously Clinging Outside Crowded, Moving Local Train in Mumbai |

A video showing women travelling on the exterior of a moving Mumbai local train has sparked concern on social media, with viewers questioning the dangers faced by commuters and the circumstances that may lead passengers to take such risks.

The footage, shared on X by user Pallavi, appears to show two women holding onto the outside of a local train as it travelled along the tracks. Instead of remaining inside the coach, both women were seen gripping the side of the carriage while their bodies were exposed to the tracks.

Women seen holding onto moving train

In the video, one woman wearing a white floral top and teal-coloured trousers can be seen clinging tightly to the side of the coach. She was also carrying a backpack and appeared to be completely outside the train while it was in motion.

Another woman was visible close to her, positioned slightly higher on the exterior of the coach and holding on as the train continued moving. The surrounding railway tracks and passing train traffic highlighted the potentially serious consequences of losing one's grip or coming into contact with another train or trackside structure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video appeared to have been recorded along a relatively green and open section of the suburban railway network, with vegetation visible alongside the tracks.

Viral video triggers debate

The footage quickly prompted strong reactions online. While some users questioned the decision to travel outside a moving train, others focused on the broader issue of overcrowding, commuting pressures and passenger safety on Mumbai's suburban railway system.

Some social media users objected to the practice of portraying such incidents as an example of the often-cited "Spirit of Mumbai". They argued that resilience should not mean accepting conditions in which commuters are exposed to potentially fatal dangers.

One user said, "Why to salute. These can't be role models for Naari. In fact this is not Naari Shakti, this is helplessness (not just ladies but all those who go to office hanging out in a deadly situation)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another commenter questioned whether Mumbai's reputation as a city of opportunity should come at the cost of commuters' quality of life and safety.

Another said, "Kayka spirit of Mumbai....this is barely living...everybody's just surviving."

The incident has also renewed conversations around the need for safer and more reliable suburban train travel. Mumbai's local railway network carries millions of passengers and remains one of the city's most important modes of daily transportation.