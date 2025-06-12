 VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Brihanmumbai' mobile application at the Sahyadri Guest House. He also unveiled a booklet titled ‘Sankalp: 100 Days of Commitment to Redevelopment’.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially launched the mobile application of the 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Brihanmumbai', during an event held at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Thursday.

The newly launched mobile app is designed to serve citizens, developers, architects, and project-affected persons. It offers users access to information about schemes, the ability to view the latest government circulars, and to stay updated on ongoing developments related to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority in Brihanmumbai. The aim is to enhance transparency, accessibility, and ease of information for all citizens.

article-image

In addition to the app launch, CM Fadnavis chaired a review meeting focused on assessing the progress of administrative and revised approvals concerning various projects under the Water Resources Department. The meeting also covered discussions on Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) linked to the state’s pump storage policy.

During the event, which took place on Thursday, the Chief Minister also unveiled a booklet titled ‘Sankalp 100 Days of Commitment to Redevelopment’, highlighting the government's efforts and progress in slum redevelopment initiatives.

article-image

In other news related to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he flagged off the “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train” on June 9, 2025, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. The launch event was filled with spirited chants of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai,” creating an inspiring and memorable atmosphere for all attendees.

The Indian Railways, in collaboration with IRCTC, introduced this unique tourist train to connect significant historical sites linked to the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs; Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway; and Rahul Himalian, Chairman and Managing Director, and Director (Tourism Marketing), IRCTC, along with other senior officials.

