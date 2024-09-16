Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Performs Aarti With Family

CM Eknath Shinde visits Lalbaugcha Raja along with his family | X@EknathShinde

Mumbai: The 10-days Ganpati festival will end tomorrow (Tuesday, September 17). As the final visarjan day nears, the devotees across the state are rushing to visit traditional Ganesh mandals and take Bappa's blessings. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde too visited Mumbai's legacy Ganesh Pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja along with his family on Monday afternoon.

Watch: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SXoap0ZiUE — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2024

Accompaing the CM was his wife, his son MP Shrikant Shinde, daughter-in-law and grandson Rudransh. Shinde along with his family offered prayers to Bappa and performed aarti.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Lalbaugcha Raja and offers prayers to Lord Ganesh, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/pCVrNastyj — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

CM Visits Amid Outrage Over VIP Culture

CM Eknath Shinde's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja comes at a time when people are outraged after a viral video showing the contrasting treatment for ordinary devotees and VIPs.

Amid the intensifying annoyance, Shinde planned his visit. As the head of the state, the CM has his entourage and security perdonnel guarding him following a VIP movement.

Meanwhile, this is Shinde's second visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, as he had accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Ganpati darshan last week. Shah was in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Earlier in the day, the CM shared on his X handle photos of several celebrities who visited his official residence 'Varsha' for Ganpati darsha. As per tradition, the 10-days Ganpati Bappa is welcomed at the Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha Bungalow'.

The Bappa will be immersed tomorrow (Tuesday, September 17).