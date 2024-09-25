Video: Lathi Charge On AIMIM Protestors During 'Chalo Mumbai' Rally Led By Imtiaz Jaleel

Lathi charge on AIMIM protestors on Monday night | X @MeghUpdates

Mumbai: On Monday night a massive protest led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, along with other political and social groups approached Mumbai seeking action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane after his alleged hate speeches. The mob of around 12,000 people was stopped by police at Mulund Check Naka, and were denied entry in Mumbai.

However, to control the situation, the police lathi charged to disperse the large crowd. The protestors had also carried a rasta roko on Kopri highway. A day after the incident, the videos of police lathi charge on the mob has surfaced on the social media.

#MumbaiPolice #chalomumbai #TirangaRally

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd gathered at Mulund in Chalo Mumbai Rally led by MIM leader Imtiaz Jalil .An FIR is filed against 100 MIM members by the police pic.twitter.com/kUZroloKUt — Saeed Hameed (@urdujournosaeed) September 24, 2024

After the protest rally by AIMIM workers that took place at Kopri Highway on Monday late night, an FIR was also registered against the protestors for rasta roko. The party members claimed that their MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, was unreachable and they were unaware of the current situation and that they had been waiting for hours on the highway.

Mumbai Police Rocks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/awvdaDHONi — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 24, 2024

The protest, named the 'Tiranga Samvidhan Rally,' began in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and involved hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Marathwada heading toward Mumbai via the Samruddhi Expressway. The convoy caused major traffic disruption, marking the first time a protest rally jammed the expressway. The Muslim community demanded action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and preacher Ramgiri Maharaj over their alleged hate speeches.

Read Also Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka

Over 3,000 Cops Deployed To Avoid Any Untoward Incident

Despite heavy police presence and traffic diversions, including over 3,000 officers deployed across the city, the protest concluded without further escalation. Close to 2,000 vehicles reportedly participated, including private buses and mini-trucks, with activists from Dalit and Maratha communities joining the rally.