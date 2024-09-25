 Video: Lathi Charge On AIMIM Protestors During 'Chalo Mumbai' Rally Led By Imtiaz Jaleel
A large protest rally led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM approached Mumbai on Monday night seeking action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane after his alleged hate speeches. However, the police did not allow the protestors to enter the city and had to resort to lathi charge to control the mob. An FIR was also filed against the protestors for blocking the road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Lathi charge on AIMIM protestors on Monday night | X @MeghUpdates

Mumbai: On Monday night a massive protest led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, along with other political and social groups approached Mumbai seeking action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane after his alleged hate speeches. The mob of around 12,000 people was stopped by police at Mulund Check Naka, and were denied entry in Mumbai.

However, to control the situation, the police lathi charged to disperse the large crowd. The protestors had also carried a rasta roko on Kopri highway. A day after the incident, the videos of police lathi charge on the mob has surfaced on the social media.

After the protest rally by AIMIM workers that took place at Kopri Highway on Monday late night, an FIR was also registered against the protestors for rasta roko. The party members claimed that their MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, was unreachable and they were unaware of the current situation and that they had been waiting for hours on the highway.

Muslim Protest Rally Led By AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Stopped At Mulund Check Naka; Over 12,000...
The protest, named the 'Tiranga Samvidhan Rally,' began in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and involved hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Marathwada heading toward Mumbai via the Samruddhi Expressway. The convoy caused major traffic disruption, marking the first time a protest rally jammed the expressway. The Muslim community demanded action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and preacher Ramgiri Maharaj over their alleged hate speeches.

Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
Over 3,000 Cops Deployed To Avoid Any Untoward Incident

Despite heavy police presence and traffic diversions, including over 3,000 officers deployed across the city, the protest concluded without further escalation. Close to 2,000 vehicles reportedly participated, including private buses and mini-trucks, with activists from Dalit and Maratha communities joining the rally.

