Video: Khalistani Terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda's Father & Brother Arrested In Nanded |

Harvinder Singh Rinda's father and brother arrested in an extortion case. Extortion funds collected in Rinda's name were funneled to his father and brother.

The Nanded Police arrested Charanjit Singh Sandhu, the father of one of India's most wanted terrorists, Harvinder Singh Sandhu, along with his brother Sarabjot Singh Sandhu. This arrest is in connection with a case registered in April 2023 at Wazirabad police station in Nanded district related to extortion and MCOCA. The case originated from a complaint filed by Inspector Dwarkadas Chiklikar of the local crime branch. Due to the victim's initial fear of filing a complaint, the police, after gaining the victim's trust, registered the case under sections 384, 385, 387 of the Indian Penal Code, and MCOCA.

Both Sent To Police Custody Till Dec 4

After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the extortion funds collected in Rinda's name were funneled to his father, and brother, Subsequently, both were apprehended by the police and presented before the court on Wednesday, under tight security. The court has granted their police custody until December 4. There is a high possibility that some more important threads will come out in the police custody.

Watch | Father and Brother of Khalistani Terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda Arrested in Extortion Case"



📽️@Aashish_Singh_N#HarvinderSinghRinda #Terrorist #India #Khalistani pic.twitter.com/K9cilAcTfg — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 30, 2023

Sources within the agency revealed that terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda has allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees by threatening various individuals, including builders, entrepreneurs, doctors, and traders in Nanded. The investigation agency asserts that he is utilizing the extortion money for anti-national activities.After the murder of construction business tycoon Sanjay Biyani, the police arrested members of the Rinda gang. However, even after this, extortion activities continued in the name of Rinda.

Nanded SP Srikrishna Kokate stated, "The extortion occurred in September last year, but the victims were initially reluctant to file a complaint. Following our initiatives, we gained their confidence, and in April, the offense was officially registered. Today, we arrested the wanted terrorist Rinda's father and brother. The case has been registered under sections 384, 387, 385, and the MCOCA Act."

Background Of Rinda

Rinda, affiliated with the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International, is believed to be in Pakistan, utilizing the assistance of local gangsters for anti-national activities in Punjab.

In May of last year, the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali was attacked with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and Rinda's name was implicated in the incident. During the same month, he faced charges related to the discovery of weapons and explosives in a Haryana vehicle.

Due to Rinda's extensive involvement in cross-border drug and weapon smuggling, investigative agencies considered him a threat to national security, serving as a crucial link between gangsters and terror groups based in Pakistan.

Besides being a "most-wanted 'A' plus category" gangster in Punjab, he is wanted in multiple cases across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Haryana, and other states.

While there have been media reports of Rinda's death in Pakistan, there is no official confirmation or declaration by the agencies. Nevertheless, Rinda remains a top priority for federal agencies.