Video: Jalna Police Seize 44 Illegal Weapons In Major Crackdown; 1 Arrested, Another Absconding |

Jalna Police, in a major bust, seized nearly 44 illegal weapons, including 22 swords, 15 daggers and 4 choppers, on Monday. The move follows a special campaign to curb illegal activities in the city.

#WATCH | Jalna, Maharashtra: Police seized 44 illegal weapons, including 22 swords, 15 daggers, and 4 choppers. (10.08) pic.twitter.com/Bc9M7j5Ub9 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

Speaking to reporters regarding the bust, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jalna) Anant Kulkarni said, “Preliminary information indicates that these weapons were brought from Ajmer. They had been procured for sale. The arrested accused has a criminal history, and efforts are underway to arrest another accused.”

#WATCH | Jalna, Maharashtra: Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jalna) Anant Kulkarni says, “...Preliminary information indicates that these weapons were brought from Ajmer. They had been procured for sale. The arrested accused has a criminal history, and efforts are underway to… https://t.co/u9zcdClfoT pic.twitter.com/1HgUK1snIr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

Police conduct surprise raid

According to Times Now’s latest report, Chandanjhira Police carried out a surprise raid at a house in the Sundarnagar area. Police recovered dangerous weapons, which were allegedly hidden with the intention of selling them illegally and spreading terror.

During the raid, police arrested a man who was allegedly trying to escape from the spot. Moreover, the seized weapons are estimated to be worth Rs 1,34,000 according to market value.

One arrested, another absconding

Following a tip-off about his suspicious activities, the Chandanjhira Police team conducted a pre-planned raid at his home in Sundarnagar. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Majed Sheikh Latif (23), a resident of Sundarnagar, Jalna. Subsequently, the second accused, identified as Imran alias Imma Salim Sheikh, a resident of Indira Nagar, Jalna, has reportedly been absconding.

Furthermore, the reports also state that both accused have been operating as part of an organised gang. Police officials have claimed that several serious cases have been registered against them at various police stations in Jalna city, including murder, attempted murder, assault, rioting and cases under the Arms Act.

Accused remanded to police custody

Meanwhile, police officials have also confirmed that the accused was produced before a local court, where he was remanded to police custody until August 12. A case has been registered against the accused, and further details in the case are awaited as the probe continues.

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