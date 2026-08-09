Surat: Amroli Police Detain Man Carrying Sharp Weapon, Warn Against Illegal Arms | VIDEO

Surat: The Amroli police have stepped up their crackdown on people carrying illegal weapons in the area, with a recent video showing officers detaining a man allegedly found carrying a sharp weapon and explaining the legal consequences of possessing such arms.

The action comes amid wider preventive drives by Surat City Police targeting anti-social elements, history-sheeters and repeat offenders in a bid to curb weapon-related incidents and maintain public safety.

Man Detained With Sharp Weapon

A video circulating on social media shows a group of men stopping a young man near a scooter on a street in Amroli. The man is restrained and searched, following which a small concealed sharp weapon is allegedly recovered from his waistband.

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The footage then shows the man being taken to a police station, where officers are seen speaking to him about the law and the consequences of carrying prohibited weapons.

The video also shows a before-and-after sequence, with footage from the street detention followed by visuals of the man inside the police station.

Surat Police Intensify Preventive Action

The Amroli action is part of broader preventive measures being undertaken by Surat City Police against individuals allegedly involved in anti-social activities.

Police have been conducting city-wide combing and preventive operations, during which history-sheeters and repeat offenders are being identified, documented and warned against engaging in unlawful activities.

Authorities have also seized a large number of prohibited and dangerous weapons, including swords, daggers and other sharp weapons, during such drives.

Strict Action Against Weapon Possession

Police have warned that anyone found carrying dangerous weapons or attempting to take the law into their own hands could face legal action.

The crackdown also includes provisions under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) against individuals deemed to pose a continued threat to public order, wherever applicable.

The police have urged residents to refrain from carrying illegal weapons and warned that strict action would follow against those found violating the law.