Video: Internal Feud Turns Violent As MNS Workers Clash Outside Party Office In Palghar |

A violent clash between two factions of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was caught on CCTV outside the party's office in Palghar. The incident, which reportedly took place at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, has surfaced online and sparked discussions over the party's internal rift.

CCTV captures violent clash

The viral CCTV footage shows several individuals engaged in a physical assault, with one person seen attacking another with a stick. According to reports, former city president Sunil Raut sustained serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Palghar for treatment.

Palghar - CCTV footage of a violent clash between two groups of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has come to light, a fierce fight broke out between the two factions outside the MNS office in Palghar. Former city president Sunil Raut was seriously injured in the assault. pic.twitter.com/Ig8qE8Oy6L — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 5, 2026

According to reports, an argument broke out between the two groups during a party meeting over internal issues, which soon escalated into a full-fledged physical clash. Following the violence, Sunil Raut alleged that he was assaulted by the current city president. Several injured individuals, including Raut, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported Saam TV.

Internal rift in spotlight

Following the clash, the party's alleged internal differences have come into the spotlight. However, the MNS leadership is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. As the row among party workers continues, political observers are watching to see what action the party leadership takes following the Palghar brawl.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's political landscape has witnessed significant changes over the past few months, with several MPs and MLAs switching political allegiances.

Shiv Sena (UBT) was the latest party to witness such a shift after six of its MPs defected and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.